Sunday, October 06, 2024
Islamabad police constable succumbs to injuries after PTI protest attack

Islamabad police constable succumbs to injuries after PTI protest attack
Web Desk
11:07 AM | October 06, 2024
A police constable injured during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests has succumbed to his injuries. The martyred officer, identified as Constable Abdul Hamid Shah, had been serving in the investigation wing since 1988 and was a resident of Abbottabad.

Reports indicate that Constable Shah was on duty at the 26 Number Chungi checkpoint when he was attacked and kidnapped by protesters. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to the injuries sustained in the assault. Shah, who was set to retire in three months, leaves behind a legacy of dedicated service.

Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, condemned the violence, revealing that 75 Punjab police officers and 31 Islamabad officers were also injured in the protests. One officer remains in critical condition.

Naqvi claimed that the protesters intended to disrupt peace in the capital by prolonging their presence until October 17. While lauding the police for showing restraint, he expressed concern that some of the individuals initially believed to be protesters were actually trained personnel, including 11 KP police officers and Afghan nationals, who were well-armed.

Police raid and seize gutka factory in Karachi

Legal action is expected against those responsible for orchestrating the violence, as the government vows to restore order and hold the perpetrators accountable.

