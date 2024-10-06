JI holds solidarity march for Gaza in Karachi

Karachi witnessed a massive march led by Jamaat-e-Islami on Shahrah-e-Faisal, as citizens gathered to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The rally “Gaza Million March” saw participants from across the city joining in solidarity.

Party leaders, including Mohammad Farooq and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, delivered fiery speeches condemning Israeli aggression.

Farooq highlighted the ongoing bombings in Gaza, accusing Israel of targeting civilians, including women and children.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman saluted the resilience of Hamas fighters, calling them brave Mujahideen who stand firm against Israeli attacks. He criticized global powers, particularly the United States, for their support of Israel.

Rehman urged Pakistanis to express their support for Gaza, calling for nationwide demonstrations on October 7, declared as Gaza Solidarity Day.

He vowed that Bayt al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) would be free, and Israel’s defeat is imminent.