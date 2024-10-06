Sunday, October 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

JI holds solidarity march for Gaza in Karachi

JI holds solidarity march for Gaza in Karachi
Web Desk
6:57 PM | October 06, 2024
National

Karachi witnessed a massive march led by Jamaat-e-Islami on Shahrah-e-Faisal, as citizens gathered to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The rally “Gaza Million March” saw participants from across the city joining in solidarity.

Party leaders, including Mohammad Farooq and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, delivered fiery speeches condemning Israeli aggression.

 Farooq highlighted the ongoing bombings in Gaza, accusing Israel of targeting civilians, including women and children.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman saluted the resilience of Hamas fighters, calling them brave Mujahideen who stand firm against Israeli attacks. He criticized global powers, particularly the United States, for their support of Israel.

Rehman urged Pakistanis to express their support for Gaza, calling for nationwide demonstrations on October 7, declared as Gaza Solidarity Day.

He vowed that Bayt al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) would be free, and Israel’s defeat is imminent.

US official says Israel has not guaranteed it would not strike Iran’s nuclear facilities

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1728197153.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024