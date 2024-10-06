Sunday, October 06, 2024
Karachi Basketball Association elections set for Oct 12

Staff Reporter
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Karachi Basketball Association’s (KBBA) elections will take place on October 12, as announced by the association’s secretary, Tariq Hussain. According to the election schedule, a general body meeting will be held at 7:30 pm at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court on October 12, followed by the election of officials for a four-year term. In compliance with written instructions from the Pakistan Basketball Federation, the KBBA has informed the Sindh Olympic Association about the election schedule. The PBBF had earlier issued directives for the KBBA to coordinate election matters with the Sindh Olympic Association.

