Karachi to experience hot weather with temperatures reaching 38°C

Karachi is expected to face hot weather tomorrow (Monday), with temperatures likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius, according to a forecast from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The rise in temperature is attributed to northwestern desert winds blowing in from Balochistan.

On Monday, temperatures may reach around 37°C, but due to high humidity, the heat is expected to feel even more intense. Hot, very hot, and dry conditions are also anticipated across other districts of Sindh. However, the weather is projected to turn cooler in November.

In contrast, cities in Punjab, including Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, and Bhakkar, are set to experience rainy weather from October 6 to 8, with occasional gaps.

Additionally, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, and surrounding areas will likely witness rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with isolated instances of moderate to heavy rainfall or hailstorm until October 8.

Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, and Shigar are also expected to observe a similar weather pattern, including some heavy rainfall from October 5 to 8.

In Balochistan, cities such as Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Lasbella, Panjgur, and Awaran will experience rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms on October 6 and 7.