KP CM sets up commission to ensure fair distribution of funds

PESHAWAR - As an important step for the local population of North Waziristan District, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has constituted a Provincial Joint Commission to ensure the fair distribution of development funds from royalties generated by the recently discovered petroleum and gas resources in North Waziristan.
This commission will work to protect the rights of the local population with regard to the revenue and royalties of the recently discovered natural resources. A formal notification has been issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to this end.
According to the notification, the 13-member commission consists of Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, MNA Mufti Misbah Uddin, MPA Naik Muhammad, and MPA Muhammad Iqbal.
Other members of the commission include the Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Islamabad, officials from Mari Petroleum Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, RPO Bannu, and a representative of 11 Corps. Commissioner Bannu will also be a member and convener of the commission.
The commission will formulate a long-term policy to ensure that the recently discovered natural resources are utilized in the best interests of the country, region, and local population. It will act as a liaison amongst the local population, provincial and federal governments, and other stakeholders. The notification further states that the commission will ensure the protection of the legitimate rights of the local population in line with government policy and, in consultation with local elders, will guarantee the supply of gas from Shewa to Daud Khel.
Moreover, the Chief Minister has also decided to establish committees at the district and tehsil levels as part of a three-tier consultative framework, whose members will be notified in consultation with local elders and elected public representatives of the area. The Provincial Joint Commission, in consultation with the district and tehsil committees, will finalize long-term policies for the utilization of the revenues of these natural resources.
In a statement issued in this regard, the Chief Minister has said that the current provincial government will ensure the fair and just distribution of the resources and development funds generated from the royalties of petroleum and gas. He added that the Provincial Joint Commission and committees at the district and tehsil levels are being established to achieve this goal.
He further said that this three-tier consultative framework will ensure the protection of the local population’s rights in the revenue generated from these natural resources and will contribute to regional welfare and development.
Mr. Gandapur also stated that the framework will formulate long-term policies to promote regional stability and ensure employment opportunities for the local people. He added that the current provincial government is committed to the fast-tracked development of merged districts and is implementing a comprehensive plan to bring these districts at par with other developed regions in terms of development.