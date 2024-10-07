KP CM sets up commission to ensure fair distribution of funds

PESHAWAR - As an important step for the local population of North Waziristan Dis­trict, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has constituted a Provincial Joint Commission to en­sure the fair distribution of development funds from royalties generated by the recently discov­ered petroleum and gas resources in North Wa­ziristan.

This commission will work to protect the rights of the local population with regard to the reve­nue and royalties of the recently discovered natu­ral resources. A formal no­tification has been issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to this end.

According to the noti­fication, the 13-member commission consists of Advisor to the Chief Min­ister on Information and Public Relations, Barris­ter Muhammad Ali Saif, MNA Mufti Misbah Ud­din, MPA Naik Muham­mad, and MPA Muham­mad Iqbal.

Other members of the commission include the Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Additional Sec­retary Ministry of Petro­leum Islamabad, officials from Mari Petroleum Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, RPO Bannu, and a rep­resentative of 11 Corps. Commissioner Bannu will also be a member and convener of the com­mission.

The commission will formulate a long-term policy to ensure that the recently discovered nat­ural resources are uti­lized in the best interests of the country, region, and local population. It will act as a liaison amongst the local pop­ulation, provincial and federal governments, and other stakeholders. The notification further states that the commis­sion will ensure the pro­tection of the legitimate rights of the local pop­ulation in line with gov­ernment policy and, in consultation with local elders, will guarantee the supply of gas from Shewa to Daud Khel.

Moreover, the Chief Minister has also decid­ed to establish commit­tees at the district and tehsil levels as part of a three-tier consultative framework, whose mem­bers will be notified in consultation with local elders and elected pub­lic representatives of the area. The Provincial Joint Commission, in consulta­tion with the district and tehsil committees, will fi­nalize long-term policies for the utilization of the revenues of these natu­ral resources.

In a statement issued in this regard, the Chief Minister has said that the current provincial government will ensure the fair and just distribu­tion of the resources and development funds gen­erated from the royalties of petroleum and gas. He added that the Provin­cial Joint Commission and committees at the district and tehsil levels are being established to achieve this goal.

He further said that this three-tier consulta­tive framework will en­sure the protection of the local population’s rights in the revenue generat­ed from these natural re­sources and will contrib­ute to regional welfare and development.

Mr. Gandapur also stat­ed that the framework will formulate long-term policies to promote re­gional stability and en­sure employment op­portunities for the local people. He added that the current provincial government is commit­ted to the fast-tracked development of merged districts and is imple­menting a comprehen­sive plan to bring these districts at par with oth­er developed regions in terms of development.