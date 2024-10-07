KP CS expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldiers

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat and five soldiers while fighting terrorists from Fitnah-ul-Khawarij in the Spanwam area of North Waziristan.

The KP Chief Secretary said that Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat and the five brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army sacrificed their lives for the nation, making immense sacrifices on the front lines. He emphasised that these sacrifices strengthen the nation’s resolve in the fight against terrorism. The ongoing efforts of the security forces reaffirm our determination to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

The Chief Secretary paid tribute to the soldiers of the Pakistan Army for their bravery in defending the country and defeating six Khawarij terrorists.

He added that the government shares in the grief of the martyrs’ families and prays that Allah grants them patience, raises the martyrs to a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and makes this country a cradle of peace and security.