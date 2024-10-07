Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kundi laments deteriorating condition of education in KP

NEWS WIRE
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday emphasised that teachers’ contributions are invaluable, as they not only impart knowledge but also play a crucial role in character-building and national development.

In a statement marking World Teachers’ Day, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation for all teachers, whom he described as the architects of the nation, dedicated to the education and upbringing of children.

However, Governor Kundi lamented the deteriorating condition of universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attributing this decline to the provincial government’s incompetence.

He stated that while teachers are the beacons of society, the education sector has been continuously neglected, leading to challenges for both teachers and students.

He urged the government to take immediate notice of this crisis and implement practical measures to improve the conditions of educational institutions.

Democratic Republic of Congo launches mpox vaccination program

Restoring the dignity and respect of teachers should be a top priority, as this is the true path to national progress, he concluded.

Governor condoles martyrdom of security forces in NW

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of five personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in North Waziristan.

In his statement, the Governor paid tribute to the brave sacrifices of the slain soldiers, emphasizing that they laid down their lives to protect the nation.

He assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain and highlighted the courage of the security forces, who inflicted significant damage on the militants while ensuring the safety of the public.

The Governor reaffirmed that the elimination of terrorist elements and the restoration of peace in the country remain top priorities. He pledged that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Sindh govt plans to set up another industrial zone in Karachi

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1728197153.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024