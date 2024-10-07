Kundi laments deteriorating condition of education in KP

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday emphasised that teachers’ contributions are invaluable, as they not only impart knowledge but also play a crucial role in character-building and national development.

In a statement marking World Teachers’ Day, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation for all teachers, whom he described as the architects of the nation, dedicated to the education and upbringing of children.

However, Governor Kundi lamented the deteriorating condition of universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attributing this decline to the provincial government’s incompetence.

He stated that while teachers are the beacons of society, the education sector has been continuously neglected, leading to challenges for both teachers and students.

He urged the government to take immediate notice of this crisis and implement practical measures to improve the conditions of educational institutions.

Restoring the dignity and respect of teachers should be a top priority, as this is the true path to national progress, he concluded.

Governor condoles martyrdom of security forces in NW

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of five personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, during an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in North Waziristan.

In his statement, the Governor paid tribute to the brave sacrifices of the slain soldiers, emphasizing that they laid down their lives to protect the nation.

He assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain and highlighted the courage of the security forces, who inflicted significant damage on the militants while ensuring the safety of the public.

The Governor reaffirmed that the elimination of terrorist elements and the restoration of peace in the country remain top priorities. He pledged that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs.