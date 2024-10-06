Life in Lahore Islamabad, disrupted as PTI protesters clash with police

Mobile phone, internet services remain suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore n Police seal off major roads, crossings, entry points by placing large containers n Six KP policemen arrested from D-Chowk n Spokesman claims dozens of policemen injured in day long clashes.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Life in Islamabad and Lahore was severely disrupted by violent clashes between police and Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) protesters on Saturday, thanks to authorities who sealed off Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore besides blocking internet and mobile phone services to prevent the gathering.

Islamabad and Lahore remained tense for the second day on Saturday as PTI took out protest rallies and clashed with police on the streets to demand the release of party founder Imran Khan. The protesters defied heavy police blockades and road closures. Saturday’s protest march coincided with Khan’s birthday.

The call for protest was given by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder who has been incarcerated at Rawal­pindi’s Adiala Jail for more than a year. The Red Zone of Islam­abad witnessed intense clash­es between PTI workers and police, especially at D Chowk, where both the police and pro­testers engaged in prolonged confrontations. The PTI work­ers pelted police with stones while law enforcement officials responded with tear gas shell­ing. Despite multiple efforts to disperse the crowd, the pro­testers regrouped and launched fresh assaults, keeping the situa­tion tense throughout the day on Saturday.

Major highways and mobile services were suspended, cre­ating significant difficulties for citizens in both cities. In Islam­abad, mobile and internet ser­vices were suspended, and Met­ro bus services also came to a halt, causing transportation woes. Containers were placed at the key entry and exit points of the cities, including Faizabad, D Chowk, and 26 No Chungi, to control the flow of protesters.

The blockage of roads result­ed in severe traffic congestion, making commuting nearly im­possible. On Saturday evening, police started shelling in Jinnah Avenue and Blue Area, as a large number of PTI protesters pelted the forces with stones at Chi­na Chowk. Severe clashes were ongoing between the police and protesters on Jinnah Avenue as well, with police personnel re­sorting to shooting rubber bul­lets and tear-gas shelling near China Chowk, while the protest­ers pelted police with stones near Kulsoom Chowk. The pro­testers also set fire at different locations on the Jinnah Avenue.

On Saturday morning, com­plete silence was observed in D Chowk of Islamabad, as police and army troops patrol the area. The Islamabad police tried to re­strict the PTI protesters to the stock exchange.

The entrances to Islamabad remain blocked by contain­ers, with roads such as the Ex­press Highway, Blue Area and D Chowk plunged into darkness as street lights were switched off to control the protests. Faizabad, one of the central points of the protest, has become a hotspot for violent clashes, with police shelling continuing intermit­tently, and all roads of the area closed with containers.

The protests, which started on Friday night, led to the ar­rest of 20 to 25 PTI workers by the Islamabad police from 26 No Chungi. A large contingent of po­lice, Anti-Riot Force, and Fron­tier Corps personnel has been deployed to maintain order, par­ticularly in sensitive areas like Faizabad and D Chowk.

PTI took to X (formerly Twit­ter) to share videos alleging that the security forces were using tear gas against protest­ers. In Islamabad, mobile ser­vices remained suspended, while major roads and entry points were blocked by con­tainers. A similar situation was seen in Rawalpindi, which is ad­jacent to Islamabad. Six serving personnel of the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) Police, dressed in civilian clothing, were arrested at D-Chowk, Islamabad. Accord­ing to sources, these individuals were reportedly involved in at­tacks against law enforcement agencies.

The arrested officers were armed with tear gas, slingshots, and stones, actively participat­ing in assaults against law en­forcement personnel. Addition­ally, five more serving officers from KP Police, including two from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and three from the regular police, were apprehended by law enforce­ment agencies while attempt­ing to escape in police vehicles near Attock.

They were also in civilian at­tire. A large quantity of tear gas shells, batons, and stones was recovered from these five offi­cers during their arrest.

PTI founder to decide future course of action: CM Gandapur

Speaking to journalists ahead of entering KP House in Islam­abad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gan­dapur said that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan will decide the future course of action re­garding protest. The chief min­ister said that they have reached here after recording their “peaceful protest”. “We have re­corded our protest,” he added.

The chief minister was of the view that they would announce their future strategy after re­ceiving directions from the PTI founder. Over 80 police person­nel have been injured in clashes with supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan tak­ing part in a march near Islam­abad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday.

“The convoy, led by the chief minister, fired on the police and continuously used teargas against law-enforcers,” Naqvi told journalists.

He said more than 80 police officers had been treated for in­juries since Friday, when clash­es broke out just outside the city during an anti-government rally.

Authorities sealed off Islam­abad and blocked cellphone ser­vices to prevent the gathering. Islamabad is on high alert ahead of a series of top-level diplomat­ic events scheduled over the next two weeks, including a visit by India’s Foreign Minister Sub­rahmanyam Jaishankar.

Naqvi said while the con­voy was heavily armed, the po­lice had been instructed not to carry weapons to prevent the situation from escalating. The government has deployed the army to enhance security in Islamabad. The protesters plan to gather in the city’s red zone, which houses the coun­try’s parliament and a fortified enclave of foreign embassies. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) party denies using vi­olence, and says it wants to hold a peaceful gathering.

Naqvi had previously called on the PTI to delay any gathering until after diplomatic engage­ments in the city, including a Shanghai Cooperation Organisa­tion (SCO) meeting on October 15-16 which will be attended by delegations, including from Chi­na, Russia and India.

On Saturday, Naqvi said the authorities had intelligence that the protesters planned to dis­rupt the SCO conference in a bid to gain attention.

“We can’t allow this. I will say to them again, to not cross more red lines - don’t make us take ex­treme steps,” Naqvi said.

The PTI, which says the Islam­abad protest is just for one day, is also holding a gathering in the eastern city of Lahore on Satur­day, where a lockdown of roads is in place.

Meanwhile, Interior Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi, in a press briefing at D-Chowk on Satur­day, warned the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership headed by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur not to disrupt law-and-order situation ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Or­ganization (SCO) summit.

He stated that Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has “crossed all limits” but continues to test the patience of the federal gov­ernment. Naqvi accused the PTI leadership of tasking CM Gan­dapur to disrupt a law-and-order situation ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organi­zation (SCO) summit where in­ternational heads of state are set to arrive in Pakistan for the first time in years.

“Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur is leading a mob with the intent to storm Islamabad. He is fully responsible for the current situation,” Naqvi said, emphasizing Gandapur’s role in orchestrating unrest.

Though Gandapur holds a prominent provincial office, Naqvi warned that there would be consequences for his actions. “He will have to pay the price,” said Naqvi. “I still urge the CM and PTI leadership to avoid clashes and not force law en­forcement agencies into taking extreme measures.”

Despite repeated requests from the federal government to prevent escalation, Gandapur has ignored these warnings, ac­cording to Naqvi.

To counter the potential threat, the government has de­ployed police, Rangers and Fron­tier Corps (FC), and even called in the Pakistan Army to ensure peace and security.

“The government is unclear about PTI’s specific demands, but it seems their real aim is to sabotage the SCO summit,” Naqvi remarked.

He added that dialogue could only happen if Gandapur showed seriousness, stating, “Dialogue is not possible alongside attempts to storm the capital.”

When asked about the possi­bility of imposing an emergen­cy in KPK and arresting the chief minister under Article 6 of the constitution, Naqvi respond­ed that the president and prime minister are in close contact, and all political leadership has been consulted. The interior ministry will implement the agreed-upon strategy in due course.

In a concerning develop­ment, Naqvi revealed that Is­lamabad police have arrest­ed 120 Afghan nationals in the last 48 hours, an alarming sign for the government. Naqvi also criticized PTI protestors, ac­cusing them of opening fire on police near Pathar Garh and using tear gas shells in large quantities.

He questioned how the pro­testors acquired the tear gas shells and pointed out that this was not a peaceful protest, as claimed by PTI. “Protestors are armed and have been inciting vi­olence, while law enforcement remains unarmed. However, they are pushing the boundar­ies, forcing us to consider harsh­er measures to maintain peace,” Naqvi said, disclosing that 80 to 85 police officers have been in­jured and were shifted to hospi­tals for first aid.

Naqvi concluded by reiterat­ing the government’s resolve to safeguard the upcoming SCO summit, stating, “Prime Min­ister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has made it clear that no one will be allowed to sabotage this im­portant event.”