Sunday, October 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lioness gives birth to female cub at Bahawalpur zoo

NEWS WIRE
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

BAHAWALPUR   -   At the historic Sher Bagh zoo of Bahawalpur, a lioness has given birth to a female cub. The newly-born cub has been named Rita. The first-time mother, an African lioness, was also born in this zoo two years ago. According to the zoo curator, mother and cub are under the supervision of a team of veterinary doctors and are reported to be in healthy condition. People of Bahawalpur have expressed happiness at the birth of the female cub. The historical zoo was established in 1942 in Bahawalpur and has housed various species of lions and tigers for many decades.  The suitable subtropical weather of Bahawalpur helps the lions adjust accordingly and eventually reproduce here.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1728107810.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024