Lioness gives birth to female cub at Bahawalpur zoo

BAHAWALPUR - At the historic Sher Bagh zoo of Bahawalpur, a lioness has given birth to a female cub. The newly-born cub has been named Rita. The first-time mother, an African lioness, was also born in this zoo two years ago. According to the zoo curator, mother and cub are under the supervision of a team of veterinary doctors and are reported to be in healthy condition. People of Bahawalpur have expressed happiness at the birth of the female cub. The historical zoo was established in 1942 in Bahawalpur and has housed various species of lions and tigers for many decades. The suitable subtropical weather of Bahawalpur helps the lions adjust accordingly and eventually reproduce here.