Lt-Col, 5 soldiers martyred in NW gun battle

RAWALPINDI - An officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and five valiant soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the soldiers thwarted a terrorists’ attack and killed six khwarij during a fire exchange which took place between the Army troops and the khwarij. The six Khwarij terrorists were eliminated due to effective engagement by the Army troops, the ISPR said.

However, during the intense fire exchange Lieutenant Colonel Mu­hammad Ali Shoukat (Age: 43 years, resident of: District Faisalabad), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallant­ly and embraced shaha­dat (martyrdom) along with his five men. The five brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacri­fice include Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah (age: 31 Years, resident of Dis­trict Khyber), Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of Dis­trict Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Shahid Ul­lah (age:29 years, res­ident of District Tank) and Lance Naik Yusaf Ali (age:31 years, resi­dent of District Orkazai), Sepoy Jameel Ahmed (age:26 years, resident of District Swat). “Sani­tisation operation is be­ing conducted to elimi­nate any other Khwarji found in the area as Se­curity Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of ter­rorism and such sacrific­es of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said. The funeral prayer of the six Pakistan Army per­sonnel, who embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with the Khawarij in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, was offered at Peshawar Garrison. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, along with senior serving Army and civ­il officials, and relatives of the martyrs attend­ed the prayer. Following the prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas, where they will be laid to rest with full military honours. The martyrs included, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat, Lance Naik Mu­hammad Ullah, Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman, Lance Naik Shahid Ullah, Lance Naik Yusuf Ali and Sepoy Jameel Ahmad. The sacrifices made by these soldiers reinforce the nation’s resolve and determination in the on­going fight against ter­rorism. Meanwhile, the Law Enforcement Agen­cies (LEAs) on Satur­day killed two khwari­ji terrorists among ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran during a joint intelligence-based op­eration (IBO) conduct­ed in general area Char­bagh, Swat district. The Khwariji ring leader among two got elimi­nated after an intense fire exchange while one khwarji was apprehend­ed in injured condition, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. Khwari­ji Atta Ullah alias Meh­ran remained active­ly involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Po­lice vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dig­nitaries in Swat on Sep­tember 22. “Sanitization of the area is being car­ried out to eliminate any other Khwariji found in the area as security forc­es in coordination with law enforcement agen­cies are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the coun­try,” the ISPR said.