Lt-Col, 5 soldiers martyred in NW gun battle

RAWALPINDI - An officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and five valiant soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the soldiers thwarted a terrorists’ attack and killed six khwarij during a fire exchange which took place between the Army troops and the khwarij. The six Khwarij terrorists were eliminated due to effective engagement by the Army troops, the ISPR said.
However, during the intense fire exchange Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat (Age: 43 years, resident of: District Faisalabad), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced shahadat (martyrdom) along with his five men. The five brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah (age: 31 Years, resident of District Khyber), Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Shahid Ullah (age:29 years, resident of District Tank) and Lance Naik Yusaf Ali (age:31 years, resident of District Orkazai), Sepoy Jameel Ahmed (age:26 years, resident of District Swat). “Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said. The funeral prayer of the six Pakistan Army personnel, who embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with the Khawarij in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, was offered at Peshawar Garrison. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, along with senior serving Army and civil officials, and relatives of the martyrs attended the prayer. Following the prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas, where they will be laid to rest with full military honours. The martyrs included, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat, Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah, Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman, Lance Naik Shahid Ullah, Lance Naik Yusuf Ali and Sepoy Jameel Ahmad. The sacrifices made by these soldiers reinforce the nation’s resolve and determination in the ongoing fight against terrorism. Meanwhile, the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Saturday killed two khwariji terrorists among ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Charbagh, Swat district. The Khwariji ring leader among two got eliminated after an intense fire exchange while one khwarji was apprehended in injured condition, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. Khwariji Atta Ullah alias Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on September 22. “Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwariji found in the area as security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.