Sunday, October 06, 2024
Man shot, injured by escaping robbers at petrol pump

October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   A man was shot and injured during a robbery at a petrol filling station in Husri area here on Friday. The Pabban police informed that the robbers spotted an approaching police cop on a motorbike with his friend riding on the pillion seat in civvies. The police added that unknown robbers fired gunshots on the police constable Zaman Khoso while trying to escape but a bullet hit his friend Asif Khaskheli, driver of Sub Inspector Mehran Khaskheli, was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital but the robbers made good their escape.

