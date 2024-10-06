Meeting on establishing water, sanitation regulatory authority held

LAHORE - Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Minister Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting of the committee tasked with establishing a regulatory authority for sanitation and water supply services in Punjab at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, Secretary of Local Government Shakeel Ahmed, and Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed a preliminary report presented by a sub-committee composed of officials from the Local Government and Housing Departments. However, Minister Malik Sohaib expressed dissatisfaction with the report, directing a re-examination to be completed by next week. Law Minister Malik Sohaib emphasized the necessity of a dedicated regulator for sanitation and water supply, urging the sub-committee to evaluate existing laws to inform solid decisions. LG&CD Minister, leading the committee, asserted that the Secretary of Local Government should oversee the sub-committee’s efforts. He advocated for a unified authority to manage drainage and water supply services, reflecting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for centralized accountability. Zeeshan Rafiq also indicated that the committee aims to propose new legislation to address gaps in current laws while utilizing existing manpower rather than creating new positions. He noted that the proposed Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) could be established in cities without requiring a separate development authority, contingent upon reviewing amendments related to existing laws. Emphasizing the importance of providing quality municipal services, the LG&CD minister reiterated that there is no tolerance for lapses in service delivery. Law Minister Malik Sohaib concluded the meeting by underscoring the importance of clearly defining responsibilities to prevent complications. Secretary Shakeel Ahmed assured that the sub-committee would complete its tasks by the next meeting.