Mobile services back in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after 50-hour suspension

Mobile phone services have been restored in Islamabad and Rawalpindi following a suspension that lasted over 50 hours, coinciding with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest at the notorious D-Chowk, as reported on Sunday.

The internet and mobile network services were initially suspended across several cities in Pakistan, including the twin cities, on October 4, in anticipation of the PTI protest. Internet disruptions were also noted in Karachi, where users faced difficulties accessing social media apps.

The restoration of services comes as the blockade of key routes between Rawalpindi and Islamabad enters its third day, with Metro Bus services still suspended. The road closures have severely impacted daily life, leading to the paralysis of major business hubs in both cities.

Residents are experiencing a significant shortage of essential items such as fruits, vegetables, milk, and poultry, leaving many stranded. Murree Road remains closed to all traffic for the third consecutive day, with containers placed along the route.

The ongoing blockade at Faizabad is causing substantial disruptions for the public, with multiple barriers set up between Liaquat Bagh and Faizabad, and Punjab police deployed at strategic points.