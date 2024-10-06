Mohsin Naqvi visits polyclinic, meets injured police officers

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister on Saturday morning visited Polyclinic Hospital to meet police officers who got injured while bravely confronting protestors belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). During his visit, Naqvi personally inquired about the well-being of the injured officers and closely monitored their medical condition.

The minister highlighted their composure under pressure. Praising the unwavering resolve of the officers, Naqvi commended their patience and professionalism in the face of adversity.

“Despite the miscreant activities, you have shown great patience,” he said. The interior minister further lauded their commitment to their duty, stating, “You have set a great example of duty in upholding the law.”

He expressed pride in their bravery, remarking, “You are the brave sons of Islamabad police, and we are proud of you.” He also acknowledged their significant role in maintaining peace in the capital, adding, “We salute you for ensuring public order in Islamabad.” During the visit, Naqvi directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible medical care to the injured officers, ensuring their swift recovery.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, accompanied Minister Naqvi on his visit, underscoring the government’s support for the injured officers and their families during this challenging time. on the other hand, Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul on Saturday said the political party’s protest ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit was damaging the national prestige.

The TJP chairman expressed these views in his statement on the protest call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on SCO conference.

Gul said that whenever a delegation of foreign delegates or a conference was held in Islamabad, protests and demonstrations start in the country. He said that about three years ago when OIC conference was held in the federal capital, then the opposition parties staged protest and sit-in in the federal capital.

“With this, Pakistan’s prestige was greatly damaged due to protests, but now that the SCO summit is very close to be held in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has staged a protest in D-Chowk, due to which it damaged the image of the country,” Abdullah Gul said. He said that protest was the right of every citizen and political party to struggle for their rights, but such activities should be avoided on the eve of arrivals of international delegations and meetings to save our humiliation.