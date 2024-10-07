MPP forms welfare fund for journalists

MOHMAND - The General Body Meeting of Mohmand Press Club (MPP) was held under the chairmanship of Shakir Ullah, president of the press club, on Saturday.
A large number of members attended the meeting and thanked the provincial government for issuing a special grant to the press club. It was decided to establish a welfare fund for local journalists from the grant received.
The members paid tribute to Al-Hamid Mineral for its contribution to the construction and decorative work of the press club. They also urged the provincial government to continue supporting tribal journalists and the press club in the future during these challenging times.
The majority of members made recommendations to address the needs of the press club and resolve the difficulties faced by local journalists. They also expressed gratitude to Mirwais Mohmand, managing director of Al-Hamid Mineral, for his role in the press club’s development.