MPP forms welfare fund for journalists

Our Staff Reporter
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MOHMAND  -  The General Body Meet­ing of Mohmand Press Club (MPP) was held un­der the chairmanship of Shakir Ullah, president of the press club, on Sat­urday.

A large number of members attended the meeting and thanked the provincial govern­ment for issuing a special grant to the press club. It was decided to estab­lish a welfare fund for lo­cal journalists from the grant received.

The members paid tribute to Al-Hamid Mineral for its contri­bution to the construc­tion and decorative work of the press club. They also urged the provin­cial government to con­tinue supporting tribal journalists and the press club in the future during these challenging times.

The majority of mem­bers made recommen­dations to address the needs of the press club and resolve the difficul­ties faced by local jour­nalists. They also ex­pressed gratitude to Mirwais Mohmand, man­aging director of Al-Ha­mid Mineral, for his role in the press club’s devel­opment.

Our Staff Reporter

