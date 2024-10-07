Monday, October 07, 2024
NCHD holds event to mark Teachers Day

October 06, 2024
MARDAN  - The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) on Saturday organized a ceremony at the Centennial Institute of Health Sciences to mark Teachers’ Day.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Buraq Awan; District Education Officer, Samina Ali; Deputy Director of NCHD, Lal Muhammad Toru; as well as teachers and students from various schools.

In their speeches, the speakers highlighted the importance of teachers in society and their crucial role in shaping the younger generation. They emphasized that the progress and development of society depend heavily on the contributions of teachers.

The speakers also praised the efforts of NCHD in organizing the event and suggested holding more such events to raise awareness about the significance of teachers in the society.

