Nurturing Adventure

In light of the recent decline in Pakistan’s cricket team, which has faced consistent poor performances, the spotlight has shifted to other sports that are making headlines. One such star is Arshad Nadeem, whose outstanding performance at the Olympics brought home accolades and renewed national pride. His success highlights the potential of Pakistani athletes beyond cricket and reinforces the need to invest in diverse sporting disciplines.

Transitioning from track and field to the heights of mountaineering, we cannot overlook the legacy of the Sadpara family and other Pakistani climbers who have made their mark on the world stage. The recent achievement of Sirbaz Khan, who has become the first Pakistani to summit all fourteen 8,000m peaks is a testament to the skill, determination, and spirit of Pakistani mountaineers. Such accomplishments not only shine a light on individual talent but also emphasise the extraordinary potential that lies within our borders. With Pakistan being home to some of the world’s highest peaks, it is essential that we nurture this sport at a large scale. Mountaineering can be a significant driver for our economy and tourism sector, attracting adventurers and thrill-seekers from around the globe. Promoting this sport would enhance Pakistan’s soft image internationally, showcasing the country as a hub for adventure tourism and outdoor activities.

In a time when the nation seeks positive narratives, celebrating and investing in mountaineering could prove to be a multifaceted strategy, benefitting not only the athletes but also our economy and global standing. We hope that the government, stakeholders, and sports enthusiasts recognise this potential and take the necessary steps to uplift and support our mountaineers, thus weaving their success into the fabric of national pride.