Challenge Group exporting over $300m worth of goods in the last five years alone

Lahore - Challenge Group’s project named Challenge Fashion in Special Economic Zone in Kasur, is nearing completion. The project, once operational in 2025, will provide employment opportunities to around 35,000 Pakistanis in the first year. Chinese company is investing millions of dollars in an industrial park to export sportswear from Pakistan to America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions of the world. There will be a state-of-the-art textile unit, dyeing and garment manufacturing facilities. Malik Usama, Sr. manager planning, briefed this to media representatives, who came to visit Challenge Apparel. Mr. William (DGM department Innovation), Mr. Waleed Imtiaz Cheema (DGM department sales & marketing, were present at the occasion. Orange Lie Metro Train Management organized this visit for promoting Pakistan China friendship under CPEC and providing information regarding Chinese company’s role in stabilizing the Pakistani economy and reducing unemployment. Challenge Group is an emerging textile leader in Pakistan, owned by the renowned Yuanyi Industry Group from Shanghai, China, which has over 25 years of experience in the textile sector. Throughout its history, Yuanyi Industry has consistently delivered high-quality products that meet global industry standards, providing Challenge Group with a strong foundation for growth. In Pakistan, Challenge Group has seen significant expansion, exporting over $300 million worth of goods in the last five years alone. With the anticipated completion of the Challenge Special Economic Zone (SEZ), we expect this momentum to increase exponentially, aiming for $400 million in annual exports over the next 2 to 3 years. Furthermore, this development will create job opportunities for 20,000 people in Lahore and the surrounding areas. In September 2024, Challenge Group celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Pakistan, coinciding with commencement of construction of Special Economic Zone (SEZ), marking the beginning of the second phase of the group’s investment and expansion in the country. For over 7 years, Challenge Group has collaborated with top international brands such as Adidas, American Eagle, Reebok, and Super Natural. With the establishment of the Challenge SEZ, we anticipate expanding our portfolio to include more world-renowned brands. By combining the innovation and technical expertise from our branches in Shanghai and Hubei, we’ve created Challenge Fashion—an entity that leverages the best practices of the group along with the cost advantages of our operations in Pakistan. This synergy enables us to remain competitive in the global market while delivering world-class, high-quality textile products efficiently.