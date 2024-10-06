Sunday, October 06, 2024
Pakistan bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement due to security threats

Web Desk
2:39 PM | October 06, 2024
National

The Pakistan government has imposed a ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), citing security threats. A notification from the Interior Ministry stated that PTM has become a security concern, involved in spreading anti-national narratives and inciting anarchy, which poses a risk to the country’s peace and security. The ban is effective immediately.

PTM originated as the Mahsud Tahafuz Movement in May 2014, founded by eight students in Dera Ismail Khan to address issues like landmines in Waziristan and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas affected by the conflict in North-West Pakistan. The movement gained significant attention in January 2018 following its campaign for justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was extrajudicially killed by police officer Rao Anwar in Karachi.

Web Desk

National

