Pakistan is a cricketing nation with an impressive track record of success. It ranks among the top five teams in the world, having won the 1992 ODI World Cup under the captaincy of Imran Khan, the 2009 T20 World Cup under Younus Khan, and the 2017 Champions Trophy under Sarfaraz Ahmed. The team’s talent and achievements across all formats highlight its stature in the cricketing world.

The Pakistan team is composed of legendary players and rising stars, all of whom have proven their abilities on the field. However, due to mismanagement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the team has fallen behind, with some deserving players not getting opportunities to play, while others, less deserving, are favoured.

Take the example of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led Pakistan to victory in the Champions Trophy and took the team to the top of the rankings. Yet, he has not been given a chance to play recently, and other players are being selected instead. This mismanagement has led to Pakistan’s ongoing struggles, with the team repeatedly losing matches.

The team’s current captain, Babar Azam, does not inspire the same confidence as Sarfaraz did. During Sarfaraz’s leadership, Pakistan defeated top teams like England, Australia, India, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies. To restore Pakistan’s former glory, the PCB should consider replacing Babar Azam with Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain. Addressing this issue promptly will help protect Pakistan cricket’s global reputation.

DAWOOD SIDDIQUE,

Askani.