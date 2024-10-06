The first automobile, credited to Karl Benz, revolutionised the world of transportation. In 1885, Benz patented the Motorwagen, a three-wheeled vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine. This groundbreaking invention marked the dawn of the automotive era. The Motorwagen featured a single-cylinder engine fueled by gasoline, providing a speed of around 10 miles per hour. Its innovative design incorporated a revolutionary chassis, steering system, and brake mechanism. While primitive compared to today’s sophisticated automobiles, Benz’s invention laid the foundation for the automotive industry, shaping the way people travel and transforming society’s relationship with mobility, ultimately paving the road for the modern vehicles we know today.