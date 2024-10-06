PM Shehbaz deeply grieved over martyrdom of policeman

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of a policeman, Abdul Hameed, who lost his life due to stone pelting by PTI protesters in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister prayed for the elevation in status of the martyr and offered condolences to his family.

Condemning the incident, Shehbaz Sharif said PTI has always adopted the path of violence under the guise of protest.

He said the same political party attacked the PTV building and broke the gate of Parliament House in the past.

The Prime Minister directed to bring the culprits to justice.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Islamabad Police personnel Abdul Hameed, due to stone-pelting by PTI protesters.

In a statement, he expressed his sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyred police personnel.

The Interior Minister said the entire nation pays tribute to Abdul Hameed Shah, who embraced martyrdom while serving the country.