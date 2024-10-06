PM Shehbaz lauds police for restoring peace in Islamabad

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the efforts of law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Islamabad following recent protests in the federal capital.

In a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Prime Minister reviewed the latest developments in Islamabad, where law enforcement had successfully reestablished order after the unrest.

PM Shehbaz lauded the Islamabad Police, Pakistan Army, Punjab Police, and Rangers for their crucial role in maintaining law and order. He also paid tribute to Constable Hamid Shah, who was martyred while protecting civilians during the protests, offering heartfelt condolences to Shah’s family and assuring them of the nation's support.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of security and stability, noting that major highways have reopened and the situation in Islamabad is returning to normal. He reiterated the government's commitment to economic growth and dismissed political opponents who he claimed were unwilling to acknowledge Pakistan's economic progress.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi briefed the Prime Minister on the successful repatriation of 56 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka, with the costs covered by Abdul Aleem Khan. PM Shehbaz commended both the Interior Minister and the Privatization Minister for their efforts in facilitating the prisoners' return.