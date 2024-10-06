Police raid and seize gutka factory in Karachi

In a major operation, Karachi police raided a gutka production factory in Ibrahim Hyderi, Malir, and seized a large quantity of gutka, chalia, and machinery, officials reported on Sunday. The raid was conducted by a special Task Force formed at the orders of IG Sindh.

According to the Task Force official, the factory was being operated under the patronage of local police. In a separate raid in Husrat Mohani Colony, SSP Kamran Fazal led an operation that resulted in the seizure of over 30 tons of gutka and harmful ingredients. The raid, based on a tip-off, took place at a factory located on Mangu Pir Road.

Authorities confiscated 97 packets of 2190 kg of chalia, 400 kg of lime, packing materials, powder, and other ingredients. The factory was reportedly producing gutka worth millions of rupees daily. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.