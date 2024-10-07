PPC, PIC hold free cardiology medical camp for journalists

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Press Club (PPC), in collaboration with the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), organized a free cardiology medical camp for journalists and their families on Saturday. Qualified medical professionals from PIC examined over 150 journalists and their families during the event.
Various diagnostic tests were conducted, and patients received free medications. Some individuals were advised to visit PIC for further investigations.
Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, Director of PIC, highlighted that approximately 20 million people suffer from various heart-related ailments each year. He emphasized that heart diseases can be prevented through a healthy diet, regular physical activity, and a healthy lifestyle.
Arshad Aziz Malik, President of the Peshawar Press Club, commended the administration of PIC for organizing the free medical camp and presented a shield to the doctors and staff in appreciation. He also expressed gratitude to PIC spokesperson Riffat Anjum for her cooperation in facilitating the event.