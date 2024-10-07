PPC, PIC hold free cardiology medical camp for journalists

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Press Club (PPC), in collabo­ration with the Pesha­war Institute of Cardi­ology (PIC), organized a free cardiology medical camp for journalists and their families on Satur­day. Qualified medical professionals from PIC examined over 150 jour­nalists and their families during the event.

Various diagnostic tests were conducted, and patients received free medications. Some individuals were advised to visit PIC for further in­vestigations.

Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, Director of PIC, highlighted that approx­imately 20 million peo­ple suffer from various heart-related ailments each year. He empha­sized that heart dis­eases can be prevented through a healthy diet, regular physical activity, and a healthy lifestyle.

Arshad Aziz Malik, President of the Pesha­war Press Club, com­mended the administra­tion of PIC for organizing the free medical camp and presented a shield to the doctors and staff in appreciation. He also ex­pressed gratitude to PIC spokesperson Riffat An­jum for her cooperation in facilitating the event.