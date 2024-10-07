Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPC, PIC hold free cardiology medical camp for journalists

Monitoring Report
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  The Peshawar Press Club (PPC), in collabo­ration with the Pesha­war Institute of Cardi­ology (PIC), organized a free cardiology medical camp for journalists and their families on Satur­day. Qualified medical professionals from PIC examined over 150 jour­nalists and their families during the event.

Various diagnostic tests were conducted, and patients received free medications. Some individuals were advised to visit PIC for further in­vestigations.

Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, Director of PIC, highlighted that approx­imately 20 million peo­ple suffer from various heart-related ailments each year. He empha­sized that heart dis­eases can be prevented through a healthy diet, regular physical activity, and a healthy lifestyle.

Arshad Aziz Malik, President of the Pesha­war Press Club, com­mended the administra­tion of PIC for organizing the free medical camp and presented a shield to the doctors and staff in appreciation. He also ex­pressed gratitude to PIC spokesperson Riffat An­jum for her cooperation in facilitating the event.

Democratic Republic of Congo launches mpox vaccination program

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1728197153.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024