President Zardari expresses condolences to martyred army officer's family

President Asif Ali Zardari paid a visit to the family of martyred Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali in Faisalabad on Sunday to offer his condolences.

During the visit, the president honored the bravery and sacrifice of the martyr, praying for his eternal peace and higher ranks in heaven. He also acknowledged the unwavering patriotism and immense sacrifice of both Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali and his family for the nation.

Zardari emphasized the nation's deep respect for the sacrifices made by martyrs and their families, recognizing their invaluable contribution to the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali, along with five other soldiers of the Pakistan Army, embraced martyrdom during a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan on Saturday.