Sunday, October 06, 2024
PTI always chooses violence under guise of protest: PM

Web Desk
4:36 PM | October 06, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of police officer Abdul Hameed, who tragically lost his life due to stone-pelting by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister extended his prayers for the elevation of the martyr’s rank and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Condemning the incident, Shehbaz Sharif criticized PTI for resorting to violence under the pretext of protest. He recalled past incidents involving the party, including the attacks on the PTV building and the storming of the Parliament House gates.

The Prime Minister has ordered that those responsible for the attack be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed his sorrow over the death of Abdul Hameed. In his statement, he offered sympathies to the fallen officer’s family, paying tribute to Abdul Hameed for his ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation.
 

