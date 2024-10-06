PTI move PHC for recovery of KP CM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers' wing has approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to seek the recovery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur.

Advocate Alam Khan Adeenzai revealed that a petition has been prepared for the chief minister's recovery and will be submitted once the court staff is available.

Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel confirmed that the court’s Registrar had been contacted, and a request for a hearing later today has been made. He expressed optimism that the Chief Justice would form a special bench for the case.

Advocate Adeenzai emphasized that Ali Amin Gandapur, as the province's chief minister, holds a crucial position, questioning the federal government’s intentions in detaining the province's top executive.