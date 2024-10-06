Sunday, October 06, 2024
PTI to hold nationwide protests over alleged detention of KP CM: Asad Qaiser

Web Desk
8:05 PM | October 06, 2024
Former National Assembly Speaker and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has issued a warning of nationwide protests if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is not released within 24 hours.

During a press conference alongside members of the KP Assembly, Qaiser expressed outrage over what he described as the unlawful detention of Gandapur, calling the incident unprecedented on a global scale. He condemned the alleged vandalism of KP House in Islamabad and demanded the immediate release of both Gandapur and over 1,000 PTI workers currently held by federal authorities.

Qaiser also criticized the government for its alleged attempts to suppress the opposition, cautioning that PTI would boycott sessions of the National Assembly, Senate, and standing committees if the government moved forward with what he referred to as "controversial" constitutional amendments.

In a pointed statement, Qaiser questioned why no similar actions were taken against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, drawing a comparison to Gandapur’s situation.

PM Shehbaz lauds police for restoring ‘peace’ in Islamabad

It is important to note that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly went missing while traveling to Islamabad to participate in a protest. PTI leaders claim he has been detained, while the government denies holding him, insisting that Gandapur is not in official custody.

