QWP condemns use of force against PTM members

Our Staff Reporter
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has condemned the use of force against members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) who were making arrangements to stage a gathering in Khyber tribal district.

In a statement, a QWP spokesperson said that all citizens have the right to stage peaceful protests and express their views without fear. The spokesperson emphasized that using force against law-abiding citizens is unlawful and should be discouraged.

The statement further asserted that the QWP is committed to raising its voice for the rights of the Pashtuns as enshrined in the Constitution.

It added that it is the responsibility of the state to protect the lives of all law-abiding citizens. The use of force, the statement warned, would deepen the sense of deprivation among the people and alienate them from the state.

