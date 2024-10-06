Sindh Governor pays homage to soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday paid tributes to five soldiers including Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat of Pakistan Army, who lost their lives protecting the motherland against enemy elements in North Waziristan. He said that they lost their lives while taking action against enemy elements in North Waziristan. Governor Tessori prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved families. He said that they were with the families of the martyrs. The sacrifices of the martyrs were a debt to the nation, he added.