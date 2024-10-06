Statements recorded in May 9 violence case

PESHAWAR - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Muhammad Iqbal Khan presided over a session on Saturday to record the statements of the accused involved in the violent incidents of May 9.

Among those accused are provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi, lawmakers Muhammad Asif, Arbab Sher Ali, Fazal Elahi, former provincial minister Kamran Bangash, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters. The charges stem from a case filed at Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station. According to the prosecution, the individuals charged participated in protests against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9. The protests resulted in significant damage, including to the VIP gate of Balahisar Fort, the Government Frontier College for Women, private banks, and various public and private properties. Tragically, one civilian lost their life amid the unrest.

The prosecution indicated that the trial is nearing completion, with the statements of the accused now recorded. The court has scheduled the next hearing for final arguments, during which defence attorneys and the state prosecutor will present their cases. In a related matter, the ATC granted a three-day physical remand for Fazal Samad, an individual arrested in connection with attacks on security checkpoints in the Mohmand district and Shabqadar. The investigation officer informed the court that Samad was implicated in assaults on security forces’ checkpoints and had also attacked a police station in Shabqadar.