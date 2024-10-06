Students urged to acquire AI knowledge to explore opportunities

MULTAN - International IT expert Tanvir Nandla has called on students to equip themselves with skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), stressing that mastering AI could open up remarkable economic opportunities in the near future.

He expressed these views at a Teacher’s Day ceremony organized by the Food Science and Nutrition Department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Saturday. Tanvir Nandla, while addressing the students, highlighted the transformative power of AI, likening its impact to previous eras of major economic change. “There was a time when industrialization shaped the future of nations,” he remarked, and said that those who focused on it made tremendous progress. “Similarly, the advent of the internet revolutionized the world economy, bringing untold opportunities to those who embraced it”, he added.

He further explained, AI is the next frontier, an emerging field that is rapidly changing job markets across the globe. “The nations and individuals who harness AI will be the ones who thrive in the future,” Nandla stated. He encouraged students to not just learn about AI but to actively use it as a tool to identify new opportunities and create pathways for economic growth. “It’s not just about learning AI,” he stated, “it’s about utilizing these tools smartly for personal and professional success.” Nandla also stressed the importance of continuous learning and adapting to new technologies. He said that students who stay updated on the latest developments in AI would be better positioned to secure high-paying jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities. “AI is the key to the future, and it is up to you to decide how you will use it,” he added, urging the students to remain innovative and forward-thinking.

The ceremony also featured a speech by renowned scholar Dr. Hameed Raza Siddique, who paid tribute to teachers and highlighted their role in shaping society. “Teachers are the foundation of any civilized nation,” Dr. Siddique said. He maintained that students should take full advantage of the knowledge and experience their teachers offer. “A teacher is a guiding light that helps students rise to a respectable position in society,” he added. Dr. Siddique expressed deep respect for teachers, stating that their wisdom and dedication are critical in molding future generations.

Dr. Tauseef Sultan, Chairman of the Food Science and Nutrition Department at BZU, also addressed the gathering. He spoke about the nobility of the teaching profession and its spiritual significance. “The Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was also a teacher and teaching has always been regarded as one of the most honorable professions,” he remarked. Dr. Sultan reminded students of the immense value teachers bring to their lives, not just in terms of academic learning, but also in shaping character and ethics.

President of the Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO), Naeem Iqbal Naeem, also took the stage to share his thoughts on the importance of teachers in a student’s life. He highlighted the sacrifices teachers make to ensure that their students excel not only in their studies but also in their personal development. “Teaching is not just a job; it’s a commitment to society,” Naeem said, while encouraging students to respect and honor their teachers. The ceremony concluded with a cake-cutting session, where students expressed their gratitude and paid tribute to their teachers. On this occasion, Dr Khurram Afzal, Dr Muhammad Adnan, Rana Hakim Ali and some others were also present.