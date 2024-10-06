Trump returns to site of assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, vows to win presidential election

Former US President Donald Trump returned to the site of an assassination attempt in July, where he was wounded in his right ear during a rally.

"Tonight, I return to Butler in the aftermath of tragedy and heartache to deliver a simple message to the people of Pennsylvania and to the people of America," Trump told supporters in Butler County nearly three months after the attempt on his life.

"Our movement to make America great again stands stronger, prouder, more united, more determined and nearer to victory than ever before," he said. "We're going to make America great again, going to win the election and win the election."

Supporters gathered at the showgrounds hours before Trump's arrival, with Pennsylvania State Police estimating the crowd at 21,000, according to the New York Post.

Trump called the shooter, who was killed by the Secret Service at the scene, a "vicious monster" who he said wanted to silence him

"For 16 harrowing seconds during the gunfire, time stopped as this vicious monster unleashed pure evil from his sniper’s perch," said Trump. "By the hand of Providence and the grace of God, that villain did not succeed in his goal. Did not come close. He did not stop our movement. He did not break out our spirit. He did not shake our unyielding resolve to save America from evils of poverty, hatred and destruction."

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a lone 20-year-old gunman, opened fire on Trump during a campaign rally, striking him in his right ear. The gunman also took the life of Corey Comperatore and seriously injured two others.

Trump called Comperatore a "brave guy" and praised him for his "tremendous courage" and asked the crowd to pay tribute by holding a minute of silence.

"To Helen (Comperatore's widow) and the entire family. I can only begin to imagine the depths of your brief but I want you to know that we will carry his memory and our hearts for as long as we live," he said.

Trump's address was attended by his vice presidential nominee JD Vance and tech billionaire Elon Musk, who endorsed Trump shortly after the assassination attempt, among others.

Musk later took the stage to rally support for Trump in the November election.

Musk claimed Democrats want to take away Americans’ freedom of speech, right to bear arms and the right to vote effectively.

He said Trump must win the presidency to preserve democracy in America. "It's very important -- register to vote," he said.

"Get everyone you know and everyone you don't, drag them go to vote ... make sure they actually vote. If they don't, this will be the last election. That's my prediction. Nothing's more important," he said.