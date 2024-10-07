Two killed, two injured in Swabi wedding firing

PESHAWAR - At least two people were killed and two others injured when firing broke out between two groups following a verbal clash during a musical program in the Moza Jangi Dher area of Swabi district late on Friday night, police reported on Saturday.

According to Chota Lahore police, a resident of Manerai, Tariq, stated that he, along with his brother Tufail Nasir (29) and friend Asad Khan, had attended a wedding musical program in Moza Jangi Dher.

During the programme, Tariq said his brother had a dispute with Saddam, a resident of Chota Lahore, which led to Saddam opening fire indiscriminately. As a result, his brother Tufail and another 25-year-old youth, Basit, a resident of Jalbai, Swabi, were killed.

Moreover, 23-year-old Munawwar and 30-year-old Fazal Rehman, both residents of Kalabat, sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

The deceased and the injured were transported to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor. Chota Lahore police have registered a case and begun an investigation.