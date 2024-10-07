Two percent cess halts KP exports: SCCI chief

Peshawar - The President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazl Muqeem, on Saturday said that exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been halted following the imposition of a two percent cess. He expressed concern that, unless the decision is immediately reversed, exports may shift to other provinces.

Fazl Muqeem pointed out that this move by the provincial government is not only negatively impacting exports but is also causing a significant financial loss for exporters. He added that the shift of exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to other provinces is a result of the provincial government’s negligence. He urged both the federal and provincial governments to take practical steps to support businesses, trade, and exports.

The SCCI chief also noted that traders are facing difficulties due to the lack of facilities at Azakhel Dryport. This issue was raised during a meeting with the president of the Frontier Customs Agents’ Association (FCAA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar chapter, Ziaul Haq. The meeting, which was held at the SCCI chamber house, also included FCAA vice presidents Khalid Shahzad and Imtiaz Ahmad, as well as other executive members of the association.

During the meeting, the delegation congratulated Fazl Muqeem on his election as president, as well as vice presidents Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan.

The FCAA representatives informed the meeting about the challenges in Pak-Afghan mutual trade, transit trade, exports, and, in particular, the lack of facilities at Azakhel Dryport. In response, the SCCI president assured the delegation that he would take up these issues with the relevant authorities to streamline business, trade, and exports.

Fazl Muqeem also called for the revival of the cargo train service from Peshawar to Karachi and the Good in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA) initiative. He emphasised the need for improved facilities at all trade routes to expedite and simplify the process of trade and exports.