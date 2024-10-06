UK and Middle East to launch 280 skills centers in Pakistan

The Government of the United Kingdom, along with Middle East institutions, plans to create 280 skills centers across Pakistan, aiming to provide jobs to millions of Pakistanis worldwide. A high-level British delegation is currently on a two-day visit to discuss cooperation in education, focusing on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The delegation includes notable figures such as Lord Boateng, House of Lords member Wendy Thomson, University of London Vice-Chancellor, University of Greenwich Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Edward, Queen Mary University Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Richard Grose, City and Guilds Regional Director Tony Degazon, Dr. Aamir, and GEMS Middle East Executive Director.

The visit aims to initiate skill development aligned with industry needs in Pakistan. Representing the Pakistani government were Federal Secretary Education Mohiyuddin Wani, Chairperson of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Miss Gulmina Bilal, and the Executive Director of NAVTTC.

The delegation was informed of the priorities set by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Youth Affairs Rana Mashhood, emphasizing the importance of quality training for Pakistanis to meet modern industry requirements.

The delegation announced the establishment of 280 skills centers in Pakistan, where candidates completing training will receive joint certificates from Pakistani, UK, and Gulf universities. In the first phase, 80,000 jobs will be offered to successful candidates in various sectors, including security, hospitality, construction, and veterinary nursing in Gulf countries like Dubai.

The delegation also highlighted their commitment to supplying skilled manpower wherever needed globally. Following their visit to Islamabad, the delegation plans to meet with Federal Education Minister Maqbool Siddiqui in Karachi to discuss strategic partnerships that will enhance Pakistan’s vocational training framework.

A representative of the delegation stated, “We are committed to promoting educational cooperation that will empower Pakistani youth and meet the needs of industries in Pakistan and abroad. We look forward to fruitful discussions and a lasting partnership to improve the education sector in Pakistan.”