Sunday, October 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

US official says Israel has not guaranteed it would not strike Iran’s nuclear facilities

US official says Israel has not guaranteed it would not strike Iran’s nuclear facilities
Anadolu
6:37 PM | October 06, 2024
International

A senior US State Department official said Israel has not assured the Biden administration it would refrain from attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to CNN.

The official said Friday that it is “really hard to tell” whether Tel Aviv would retaliate on the one-year mark of an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last Oct. 7 against Israel.

“We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees,” the unnamed official said after CNN asked if Israel provided guarantees to the US on its military intentions toward Iran.

Earlier this week, Iran launched missiles against Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel continues air and ground attacks against Lebanon while conducting strikes in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran would "pay" for the attacks.

JI holds solidarity march for Gaza in Karachi

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1728197153.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024