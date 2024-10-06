US, UAE, UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports in July-August

ISLAMABAD - The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first two months of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-August 2024-25 were recorded at $949.855 million against the exports of $934.666 million during July-August 2023-24, showing an increase of 1.62 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by the UAE, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $400.977 million against the exports of $295.563 million last year, showing an increase of 35.66 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $366.370 million during the month under review against the exports of $351.186 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to China stood at $323.435 million against $350.297 million last year, showing a decrease of 7.66 percent, while the exports to Germany were recorded at $287.169 million against $253.155 million last year, data said.

During July-August 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $247.343 million against $226.624 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $186.984 million against $195.539 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $231.945 million against the exports of $242.201 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $146.655 million against $88.393 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $122.004 million against $98.589 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $82.680 million against $91.043 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $100.402 million against $96.515 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $114.189 million during the current year compared to $95.174 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at $64.812 million against $61.354 million.