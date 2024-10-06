Usman Khan scores double century in tied match of President’s Cup

LAHORE - Eshaal Associates’ scored a double century in a tied second-round match against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) of the President’s Cup at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday. WAPDA defeated HEC by 30 runs on DLS to clinch their second win in the tournament, while OGDCL defeated Ghani Glass by two wickets.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, after being put into bat, HEC scored 312-4 in 50 overs on the back of an unbeaten century by Obaid Shahid (126*). Obaid and Mohammad Ali Taj (74) added 88 runs for the second wicket and then Obaid and Mohammad Junaid (56*) knitted an unbroken 129-run partnership for the fifth wicket.For WAPDA, Ali Raza bagged two wickets for 46 while Mohammad Zeeshan and Khalid Usman picked up a wicket each.

In return, WAPDA were 246 for four in 38 overs, when bad light stopped play and the game didn’t resume. Opening batter Muhammad Akhlaq (116) top-scored for the winning side and stitched a 142-run partnership for the first wicket with Mohammad Arif (41).

The second game of the Group A between KRL and SBP at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi couldn’t take place due to unavoidable circumstances. The match will take place again at some stage of the tournament, with the date to be announced in due course.

Scores in Brief

ESHAAL ASSOCIATES 351 all out, 48.4 overs (Usman Khan 201 retired out, Afaq Ahmed 68, Haider Ali 41; Mohammad Ali 5-45, Qasim Akram 2-32) against SNGPL 351 all out, 47.5 overs (M Abbas Afridi 112, Arafat Minhas 59, Qasim Akram 45; Asad Raza 3-70). Match Tied.

WAPDA 246-4, 38 overs (M Akhlaq 116, M Arif 41) beat HEC 312-4, 50 overs (Obaid Shahid 126 not out, M Ali Taj 74, M Junaid 56*; Ali Raza 2-46) by 30 runs.

OGDCL 254-8, 49.2 overs (Raja Hamza Waheed 73, Adil Amin 57; Sameen Gul 3-40, Ali Husnain 2-31, Saeed Ali 2-55) beat GHANI GLASS 252-9, 50 overs (Shadab Khan 81, Sameen Gul 32*; M Sarwar Afridi 2-36) by 2 wickets.