World acknowledging Pakistan’s viable economic policies, claims Tarar

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that the world is acknowledging country’s viable economic policies as Pakistan’s economic indicators are moving in the right direction. Addressing a press conference at PML-N Secretariat here on Saturday, he said that heads of different countries were coming to Pakistan and added that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had raised Palestine and Kashmir issues in United Nations General Assembly session very effectively.

He said when the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi had visited Pakistan, a novelty in diplomacy was witnessed. Attaullah Tarar said another delegation of Saudi Arabia was coming to Pakistan and cooperation was increasing. He said that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had left Pakistan after completing his visit, but unfortunately efforts were made to hold march towards D-Chowk during the presence of Malaysian prime minister in the country. He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech in United Nations General Assembly session was widely hailed by all segments of society. He said, “Foreign guest always come to Pakistan to strengthen ties.” It was agreed that Pakistan would export halal meat worth $200 million and 100,000 tonnes of rice to Malaysia and hindrances in this regard would be removed, he said and added that different countries were interested for doing trade besides making an investment in Pakistan.

Attaullah Tarar said that according to Bloomberg Pakistan economy was taking off and its stock market was one of the emerging market of Asia. He said that Public Works Department had been closed down and corrupt officers of FBR had been sidelined. He said that Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, China Turkey almost every country was appreciating the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment and country’s economic policies aimed at putting the country on road to progress.

The information minister said that country’s exports had increased by 14 per cent while the FBR digitalization was done without spending a single penny, adding that privatisation matters of Pakistan International Airlines and other state owned enterprises were underway. He said that the number of FBR filers had doubled, adding that this would definitely yield positive results for the country.

Attaullah Tarar said that economic vision of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was being implemented and now the world was terming Pakistan’s economy as emerging economy. He said that credit goes to PML-N that it saved the country from default. He said that World Bank President Ajay Banga was also terming Pakistan’s economy policy as good policy. The minister said that subsidy had been provided on electricity while prices of essential items were reducing. Price of petrol had been reduced for five times, he said and added with the grace of Allah Almighty Pakiatan would become prosperous. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was again using tactics of holding public meetings and marches because they couldn’t digest country’s progress and stability.

He said that PTI should focus on bringing change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa instead of creating unrest and chaos. He said that KP Chief Minister should focus on providing health, education and other facilities to people of KP but unfortunately he was using all his energies to keep his leader happy. He said that credit goes to the PML-N for constructing motorways, China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, energy projects, growth of industry and many other big initiatives.

He said that purpose of holding protest in red zone was just to halt the country’s system. Tarar said that Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit was a matter for pride for Pakistan and nobody would be allowed to sabotage it. He said, “Incumbent government wants to highlight positive image of the country.”

Attaullah Tarar said that Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit would be held as per plan. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had badly harmed the country during its tenure. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was using government machinery against the federation.

PTI Barrister Saif invited Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to attend PTI’s protest, Attaullah Tarar said and added that one could imagine about PTI’s mindset from this.

The federal minister said that nobody would be allowed to violate the law. After doing May 9, now all those involved in it were denying their involvement, he said and questioned that how they could deny evidences of video footage. No single person from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf condemned the tweet of Zac Goldsmith which he had given in favour of Israel, he added. He further said that the PML-N strongly condemned the tweet of Zac Goldsmith. He said that October 7, would be observed as a “Day of Solidarity with Palestine” adding that walks, seminars and podcasts would be held in this regard. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could do nothing except for causing chaos and unrest in the country.