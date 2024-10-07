WSSC promises better municipal services to people in DIK

dera ismail khan - Chairman of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), Naimat Ullah Khan, has stated that the organisation is committed to providing better living conditions to the people of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

He expressed these views during a meeting of the Board of Directors to review the company’s performance and identify ways to enhance its operations in order to provide the best services to the citizens.

During the meeting, officials briefed him on the company’s financial, operational, and administrative affairs. The Chairman emphasised the importance of utilising available resources effectively to ensure the timely delivery of quality services to the public.

He directed that immediate action be taken to address ongoing challenges and improve service standards.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer of WSSC, Dr Mohsin Habib; Deputy Commissioner DI Khan, Ms Sarah Rehman; BoD members Moeen Ahmed and Ms Tahira Yasmeen; and Regional Municipal Officer Umar Khan Kundi.

The participants considered various recommendations to improve the company’s operations and identified actionable steps to enhance its overall effectiveness, drawing on their collective expertise and experience.

The board members discussed several strategies and approaches aimed at improving the company’s performance. Through this collaborative process, they agreed on a series of key recommendations deemed critical to the continued success of the organisation.

Overall, the meeting was productive and informative. Chairman Naimat Ullah Khan, expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and reaffirmed that all available resources would be utilised to provide the best sanitation services to the citizens of DI Khan.

During the meeting, the newly appointed CEO of WSSC, Dr. Mohsin Habib, briefed the board members on the company’s operations. He informed them that WSSC is working to provide quality water and sanitation services to the eight urban and semi-urban Union Councils of DI Khan, serving a population of over 350,000 people.

Despite facing resource constraints, Dr. Habib added, WSSC has been working to maintain environmental standards and deliver the best municipal services to the people of DI Khan.