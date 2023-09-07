119 affected by chickenpox in Upper Chitral 

PESHAWAR - District Coordinator, Dr Wali Khan, Expanded Programme on Immuniza­tion (EPI), on Tuesday, said that the number of people affected by chick­enpox disease crossed the 100 figure in areas of Upper Chitral.

He said that in Laspore Valley, of Up­per Chitral, 34 schoolchildren includ­ing the headmistress of Government Girls Middle School, Harchin were found to be affected by chickenpox.

After the spread of chickenpox in the area, he said the provincial gov­ernment had issued a red alert, fol­lowing which a people awareness campaign was started in all villages of Mastooj tehsil.

Meanwhile, he said in Barep, Sur Laspore, Broke, Booni and Seht village of Morkhore tehsil, dozens of children were found affected by the disease.

Dr Khan said a total of 119 people, mostly children, were affected by the chickenpox in Upper Chitral. He add­ed that reports of chickenpox spread were also received from the far-flung valley of Tarich in Upper Chitral.