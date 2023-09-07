500 students receive degrees, medals at Hazara Varsity convocationversity’s

MANSEHRA - More than 500 graduates were awarded degrees and gold medals at the 13th convocation of Hazara University here on Tuesday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali was the chief guest of the convocation, attended by parents of the graduating students, their families, former vice-chancellors, educational and socio-political personalities, as well as a large number of dignitaries from the area, including top provincial administration.
Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Ali, who is also the chancellor of the universities, stressed the need for equipping students with skills and scientific knowledge. “About 52 per cent of the country’s population consists of women, and we have to pay full attention to the higher education of girls so that they can play their role in the development of the country,” he told the graduates.
“We have lagged far behind in economic development due to the lack of academia-industry linkages, and the university professors and faculty members should come forward to fill this gap,” he added. He said university students should be given hands-on training in industrial units, offices, and similar types in the last year of their education.
Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that Pakistan was blessed with agricultural and mineral wealth. “Our youth are no less than anyone in talent, skill, and ability, and you can do wonders by moving forward as a team,” he added.
“You have to use your education and experience to present solutions to various problems facing society, and for that purpose, you have to go beyond research papers and work on the practical front,” he told the faculty.
Provincial Minister for Higher Education Prof. Dr Qasim Jan said that the provincial government was making every effort to align the quality of education in universities with international standards so that young graduates could come up with solutions to Pakistan’s issues.
Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Mohsin Nawaz presented the highlights of the university’s annual report for the year 2022 and briefed the participants about the educational research, administrative and architectural developments, and positions being held at the University.