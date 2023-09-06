Alcaraz into US Open last eight as Pegula, Jabeur crash ou

NEW YORK - Carlos Alcaraz surged into the quarterfinals of the US Open as upsets dominated the women’s draw with Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula becoming the latest highly ranked players to go crashing out.
Defending champion Alcaraz produced a dominant display to overwhelm Italian world No.61 Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in 1hr 57min. Alcaraz will face 12th seed Alexander Zverev in Wednesday’s quarterfinals after the 2020 US Open finalist from Germany defeated Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner in a five-set duel tinged with controversy.
Zverev downed Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 4hr 41min battle, which wrapped at 1.39am local time, saw an ugly incident in the fourth set when Zverev complained of a “Hitler phrase” being shouted from the stands as he prepared to serve.
In other men’s matches, eighth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev advanced with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Britain’s Jack Draper. Rublev will now face close friend Daniil Medvedev, who punched his ticket to the last eight with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Australian 13th seed Alex de Minaur.
In the women’s draw meanwhile, more seeds bit the dust a day after world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek was sent packing in the fourth round. American third seed Jessica Pegula was routed in straight sets by compatriot and friend Madison Keys, while Tunisia’s fifth seed Jabeur -- beaten in last year’s final -- was ousted 6-2, 6-4 by China’s Zheng Qinwen.
Pegula’s campaign came to an abrupt halt in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium as 2017 US Open finalist Keys recorded a dominant 6-1, 6-3 win in just 61 minutes. Pegula was left with no answer as Keys unleashed a stream of 21 winners to her six. Keys also punished her friend’s shaky serve, breaking her five times on her way to wrapping up a comfortable victory. Keys will now face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Ninth seed Vondrousova booked her place in the last eight with a battling win over unseeded American Peyton Stearns, coming from a set down to win 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-2. Jabeur, meanwhile, finally saw her luck run out after scrapping her way to three-set victories in her previous two games.
The Tunisian simply had no answer to 23rd seed Zheng’s blend of power and precision, with the 20-year-old from Shiyan looking far sharper than her weary opponent. Zheng is China’s first US Open quarterfinalist since Wang Qiang in 2019. Zheng’s quarterfinal assignment is a daunting date with second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who celebrated her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis by routing Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 to secure her last eight berth.