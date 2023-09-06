Alcaraz into US Open last eight as Pegula, Jabeur crash ou

NEW YORK - Carlos Alcaraz surged into the quarterfinals of the US Open as upsets dominated the women’s draw with Ons Jabeur and Jes­sica Pegula becoming the lat­est highly ranked players to go crashing out.

Defending champion Alcaraz produced a dominant display to overwhelm Italian world No.61 Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in 1hr 57min. Al­caraz will face 12th seed Alex­ander Zverev in Wednesday’s quarterfinals after the 2020 US Open finalist from Germany de­feated Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner in a five-set duel tinged with controversy.

Zverev downed Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 4hr 41min battle, which wrapped at 1.39am local time, saw an ugly incident in the fourth set when Zverev complained of a “Hitler phrase” being shouted from the stands as he prepared to serve.

In other men’s matches, eighth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev advanced with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Britain’s Jack Draper. Rublev will now face close friend Daniil Medvedev, who punched his ticket to the last eight with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Austra­lian 13th seed Alex de Minaur.

In the women’s draw mean­while, more seeds bit the dust a day after world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek was sent packing in the fourth round. American third seed Jes­sica Pegula was routed in straight sets by compatriot and friend Madison Keys, while Tunisia’s fifth seed Jabeur -- beaten in last year’s final -- was ousted 6-2, 6-4 by China’s Zheng Qinwen.

Pegula’s campaign came to an abrupt halt in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium as 2017 US Open finalist Keys recorded a dominant 6-1, 6-3 win in just 61 minutes. Pegula was left with no answer as Keys unleashed a stream of 21 win­ners to her six. Keys also pun­ished her friend’s shaky serve, breaking her five times on her way to wrapping up a comfort­able victory. Keys will now face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Re­public in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Ninth seed Vondrousova booked her place in the last eight with a battling win over unseeded American Peyton Stea­rns, coming from a set down to win 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-2. Jabeur, meanwhile, finally saw her luck run out after scrapping her way to three-set victories in her pre­vious two games.

The Tunisian simply had no answer to 23rd seed Zheng’s blend of power and precision, with the 20-year-old from Shi­yan looking far sharper than her weary opponent. Zheng is China’s first US Open quar­terfinalist since Wang Qiang in 2019. Zheng’s quarterfinal assignment is a daunting date with second seed Aryna Sa­balenka, who celebrated her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis by routing Russia’s Dar­ia Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 to secure her last eight berth.