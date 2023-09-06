In the face of immense financial strife, the Punjab government has announced a budget of Rs4.4 billion per year under the head of electricity utility allowance to higher and subordinate judiciary, as well as a few government officers. This report comes just weeks after the Lahore High Court demanded a supplementary grant worth Rs.3.3 billion for the purchase of luxury vehicles for judges. All in all, this is an exorbitant amount of money directed towards a segment of the population that can already afford these privileges on their own, and the timing of it could not be worse.

Throughout the country, people have been taking to the streets to protest against the rising cost of living, along with inflated fuel and electricity prices. More people have been pushed into poverty as basic requirements, like food, water, shelter and medicines, have become out of the reach of the masses, and here we have the authorities allocating billions for privileges that can either be postponed, or are unnecessary considering that the members of the judiciary already earn more than the average citizen.

Beyond this however, there has been a glaring emphasis on taxation, and generating revenue so that the country can put an end to crippling debt and can remain afloat economically. When news of the PM asking for a substantive raise, or funds being directed towards allowances for the already elite class of society breaks, one must put into question the sincerity with which the authorities seem to be operating. These billions of rupees could very well be redirected towards endeavors that pull us out of the rabbit hole we have dug for ourselves but instead, it is being spent on causes the masses will definitely feel are secondary to the survival of the nation.

There is no doubt about the fact that with such moves, the government is risking public alienation. Faced with the burden of additional taxes and watching them being used not for development or paying off debt, but for providing privileges to an already privileged class of people will foster resentment. It will further support the public’s perception that the government is not looking out for them, but only its own interests, thereby contributing to the already negative relationship between the state and the citizenry. And if things continue to progress in this manner, the situation is bound to get worse. Surely the government must see that putting into action such a decision would be a mistake, and instead think about ways to bridge the gap created between the ruling, and the ruled.