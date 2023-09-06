Army Act, Official Secrets Act challenged in Supreme Court

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, sources in the Sindh High Court (SHC) said on Wednesday.

In the petition, the bar council has requested the apex court to declare both the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act 2023 null and void.

Through another petition, the SBC sought to declare the trial of civilians by military courts ultra vires to the constitution.

The Sindh Bar Council moved both the petitions on Wednesday through Barrister Salahuddin.