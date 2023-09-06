Wednesday, September 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Army Act, Official Secrets Act challenged in Supreme Court

Army Act, Official Secrets Act challenged in Supreme Court
9:27 PM | September 06, 2023
National

 The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, sources in the Sindh High Court (SHC) said on Wednesday.

In the petition, the bar council has requested the apex court to declare both the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act 2023 null and void.

Through another petition, the SBC sought to declare the trial of civilians by military courts ultra vires to the constitution.

The Sindh Bar Council moved both the petitions on Wednesday through Barrister Salahuddin.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023