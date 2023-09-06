Wednesday, September 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC grants police two-day physical remand of Parvez Elahi

ATC grants police two-day physical remand of Parvez Elahi
Web Desk
3:36 PM | September 06, 2023
National

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to police on two-day physical remand.

He was taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police after the ATC announced the reserved verdict.

On Tuesday, Elahi was re-arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the judicial complex attack case shortly after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

The case was registered against Pervaiz Elahi at CTD police station on September 3.

The PTI president’s counsel said that he and his driver were taken out of the vehicle and Pervaiz Elahi was abducted outside the Police lines in that vehicle.

LHC seeks reply from police

Today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought replies from Punjab police and the Superintendent Jail regarding the re-arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

PM Talent Hunt badminton trials conclude in Sargodha

During the hearing, the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi sought an apology from the court stating that, “We want the apology from the court to be accepted.”

The court then issued orders for the District Police Officer (DPO) and the Central Police Officer (CPO) to submit their replies within seven days, implying that a thorough investigation was necessary before any decision could be made.

The LHC then adjourned the hearing until September 18, providing all parties involved with ample time to present their arguments.

 
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023