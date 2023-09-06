Wednesday, September 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan govt converts 220 water supply schemes to solar energy

Our Staff Reporter
September 06, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The Balochistan government has converted 220 water supply schemes to solar energy so far and work in progress to link maximum number of water schemes with renewable en­ergy to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the local masses.

The Caretaker Balochistan Minis­ter for Public Health Engineering Sar­dar Ejaz Ahmed Jaffer on Tuesday re­viewed the progress on ongoing and new schemes while presiding over a meeting of all the district officers in Chief Engineer Office Quetta.

Chief Engineer North Azam Zarkon, Chief Engineer South Muhamad Sharif Bangulazai and all SE and EXIN partici­pated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the caretaker provincial min­ister said that the projects should be executed despite limited to paper work and all resources will be utilised for uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the people across the province. 

PM Talent Hunt badminton trials conclude in Sargodha

He said such kind projects should be initiated which can benefit maxi­mum number of people. He urged the official to ensure the timely com­pletion of the projects and directed to prepare and submit the PC-1 on new projects by September 30. The caretaker provincial minister said that the water pipeline affected by the flood should be replaced and re­paired immediately.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023