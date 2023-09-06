Balochistan govt converts 220 water supply schemes to solar energy

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has converted 220 water supply schemes to solar energy so far and work in progress to link maximum number of water schemes with renewable en­ergy to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the local masses.

The Caretaker Balochistan Minis­ter for Public Health Engineering Sar­dar Ejaz Ahmed Jaffer on Tuesday re­viewed the progress on ongoing and new schemes while presiding over a meeting of all the district officers in Chief Engineer Office Quetta.

Chief Engineer North Azam Zarkon, Chief Engineer South Muhamad Sharif Bangulazai and all SE and EXIN partici­pated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the caretaker provincial min­ister said that the projects should be executed despite limited to paper work and all resources will be utilised for uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the people across the province.

He said such kind projects should be initiated which can benefit maxi­mum number of people. He urged the official to ensure the timely com­pletion of the projects and directed to prepare and submit the PC-1 on new projects by September 30. The caretaker provincial minister said that the water pipeline affected by the flood should be replaced and re­paired immediately.