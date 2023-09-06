Bushra Bibi meets Imran at Attock jail

ATTOCK/ISLAMABAD - Bushra Bibi, the spouse of PTI Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, met her husband at the District Jail Attock.
She was allowed to proceed to the jail after thorough security checkup of her vehicle by the security staff at a police check post. She was accompanied by two lawyers Sheraz Ranjha and Umair Niazi, however, both were not allowed to meet Imran Khan. It is worth mentioning here that Bushra Bibi had earlier four meetings with her spouse on August 9, 10, 15 and 29.
The proceedings in the alleged illegal nikah, not in compliance with Shariah, between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Bushra Bibi case was adjourned on Tuesday without a hearing.
The case has been adjourned till October 20 due to the unavailability of the civil judge Qudrat Ullah.
Chairman PTI has filed an acquittal petition against the case and the court had ordered the lawyers of Chairman PTI to present arguments on the plea of acquittal.