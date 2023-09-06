Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Bushra Bibi meets Imran at Attock jail
Our Staff Reporter
September 06, 2023
ATTOCK/ISLAMABAD  -  Bushra Bibi, the spouse of PTI Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, met her husband at the Dis­trict Jail Attock.

She was allowed to proceed to the jail after thorough security checkup of her vehicle by the se­curity staff at a police check post. She was accompanied by two law­yers Sheraz Ranjha and Umair Ni­azi, however, both were not al­lowed to meet Imran Khan. It is worth mentioning here that Bushra Bibi had earlier four meet­ings with her spouse on August 9, 10, 15 and 29.

The proceedings in the alleged il­legal nikah, not in compliance with Shariah, between Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf and Bushra Bibi case was adjourned on Tuesday without a hearing.

The case has been adjourned till October 20 due to the unavailability of the civil judge Qudrat Ullah.

Chairman PTI has filed an acquit­tal petition against the case and the court had ordered the lawyers of Chairman PTI to present arguments on the plea of acquittal.

Our Staff Reporter

